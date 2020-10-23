A former volleyball player is gaining attention for his handsome visuals

There is a person who led the popularity of the Korean volleyball league with his tall physique and good looks. He was once called the Kang Dong Won of volleyball as he gains popularity for his good looks.

He scored 671 points in the 2011-2012 season games, ranking first place among the Korean players. He played as a national athlete in the Asian Games and the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championships. He was the one to bring the team to win the gold medal in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

Former volleyball player Kim Yo Han left the volleyball court in 2019. Many of his fans were curious about his whereabouts as he recently revealed that he has started a new chapter in his life at a game company. He stated he started a new challenge as an ordinary company man at a game company.



Kim Yo Han had become employed at the game company 'Snowpipe' after his retirement. He stated that he wanted to try a different field of profession and also bring good results through his work. Currently, he is working in the position of a director at the company.

He stated in an interview, "I was torn between retiring or renewing my contract last year. My body was not in prime condition due to the long time I've been training. I've been playing volleyball for over 20 years. So I wanted to try new things rather than couching or anything in the field of volleyball."

That is when the former athlete confessed his worries to the CEO of Snowpipe. CEO Kim Jeong Ik had known Kim Yo Han ever since he was an active volleyball player. The CEO suggested that Kim Yo Han works with him at the company. Kim Yo Han stated that he had originally liked playing games and became interested in various games. He wanted to give himself a new challenge to do something new.

Kim Yo Han stated there are many sports athletes who become successful in the entertainment business after retiring, but there hasn't been anyone who became successful in the IT industry. He stated, "I want to achieve good results by challenging myself in a new field of work."

As the former volleyball player began to work, he learned the jargon in the IT industry and learned new terms in the professional gaming world. He was able to learn about the systems used in the industry and adapt to company life. Currently, Kim Yo Han is said to be working with 130 employees to develop mobile games. He stated that the company is currently targeting the Japanese market and have created many turn-based strategic games.



Many fans were glad to receive an update on former Volleyball player Kim Yo Han and have stated that he still maintains his good looks even as an ordinary company man.



