Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen win #1 + Performances from October 29th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week, DRIPPIN debuted with "Nostalgia", P1Harmony made their debut with "Siren", TWICE came back with "I Can't Stop Me", TXT made a comeback with "Blue Hour", CIX returned with "Jungle", and JBJ95 came back with "Jasmin".

As for the winners, Seventeen and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Home;Run". Congratulations to Seventeen!

Other performers included SeventeenB1A4LOONAPunchThe BoyzNCT UPentagonVERIVERYWeeeklyCRAVITYWeki MekiCosmic GirlsCHOCOMEWEi, EVERGLOW, and Kihyun.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: DRIPPIN


DEBUT: P1Harmony


COMEBACK: TWICE


COMEBACK: TXT


COMEBACK: CIX


COMEBACK: JBJ95


Seventeen


B1A4


LOONA


Punch


The Boyz


NCT U


Pentagon


VERIVERY


Weeekly


CRAVITY


Weki Meki


Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME


WEi


EVERGLOW


Kihyun


Congrats Seventeen! I hope it is not the last win!

0

Waaah congrats seventeen!!!! So proud of you all! Hehe Try watching their m countdown encore, live vocals at its finest. :) Hihi More good things to come!

