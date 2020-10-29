Seventeen win #1 + Performances from October 29th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week, DRIPPIN debuted with "Nostalgia", P1Harmony made their debut with "Siren", TWICE came back with "I Can't Stop Me", TXT made a comeback with "Blue Hour", CIX returned with "Jungle", and JBJ95 came back with "Jasmin".



As for the winners, Seventeen and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Home;Run". Congratulations to Seventeen!



Other performers included Seventeen, B1A4, LOONA, Punch, The Boyz, NCT U, Pentagon, VERIVERY, Weeekly, CRAVITY, Weki Meki, Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, WEi, EVERGLOW, and Kihyun.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: DRIPPIN







==

DEBUT: P1Harmony







==

COMEBACK: TWICE







==

COMEBACK: TXT







==

COMEBACK: CIX







==

COMEBACK: JBJ95







===

Seventeen







==

B1A4







==

LOONA







==

Punch







==

The Boyz







==

NCT U







==

Pentagon







==

VERIVERY







==

Weeekly







==

CRAVITY







==

Weki Meki







==

Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME







==

WEi







==

EVERGLOW







==

Kihyun







===