Yoo In Na reportedly joining BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Kim Hye Yoon in new JTBC drama by writer of 'SKY Castle'

According to media outlet reports on September 17, actress Yoo In Na has been cast as a female lead of JTBC's upcoming highly anticipated new series, 'Seol Kang Hwa'!

Set to air some time in the first half of 2021, 'Seol Kang Hwa' is garnering immense attention from its initial stages due to the fact that scriptwriter Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak of JTBC's 'SKY Castle' will be working together again. The drama's currently confirmed cast includes BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon ('SKY Caste'), Jung Yoo Jin, and Jang Seung Jo ('The Good Detective').

Insider reports now say that actress Yoo In Na is likely to join this cast, as 'Seol Kang Hwa' will finish up its casting process soon in order to begin filming later this fall. Meanwhile, actor Jung Hae In is also considering a male lead role in 'Seol Kang Hwa'.