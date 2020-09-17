5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Cube Entertainment confirms Pentagon's comeback plans

On September 17, Cube Entertainment confirmed boy group Pentagon's comeback plans for next month, in October!

This will mark Pentagon's 1st comeback in approximately 8 months, since the release of their 1st full album 'UNIVERSE: THE BLACK HALL' in February of this year. The comeback will also be Pentagon's first official music release since Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'. 

The Pentagon members are currently busy in the final stages of their comeback preparations, joining chart toppers and rising stars like BLACKPINK, LOONA, TWICE, NCT, Golden ChildTOMORROW x TOGETHER, and more in the upcoming October comeback lineup. 

xx-jenn-xx 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

yasssss more pentagon!!! I can't wait!

