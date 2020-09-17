Cube Entertainment confirms Pentagon's comeback plans

On September 17, Cube Entertainment confirmed boy group Pentagon's comeback plans for next month, in October!

This will mark Pentagon's 1st comeback in approximately 8 months, since the release of their 1st full album 'UNIVERSE: THE BLACK HALL' in February of this year. The comeback will also be Pentagon's first official music release since Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'.

The Pentagon members are currently busy in the final stages of their comeback preparations, joining chart toppers and rising stars like BLACKPINK, LOONA, TWICE, NCT, Golden Child, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and more in the upcoming October comeback lineup.

