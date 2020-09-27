1

woo!ah! responds strongly to negative rumors around Minseo

woo!ah!'s label defended their label artist.

The label said, "Hello, this is woo!ah!'s label NV Entertainment. After we heard about the rumors on woo!ah! member Minseo, we checked not only her, but also various people around her, ad confirmed that the rumors were false. The article is a malicious lie and rumor, and we confirm that it is false. We will be taking strict legal action against actions that spread these malicious rumors. We are also going to be taking legal action so the artist does not suffer secondhand harm from the rumors restarting. Thank you for showing love to woo!ah!."

Hopefully this clears things up!

What was it about??

