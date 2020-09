CL is confirmed to be the solo artist coming on WeVerse!

WeVerse is Big Hit Entertainment and beNX's exclusive global K-Pop community platform. Before CL, it housed in-label artists such as BTS, TXT, GFriend, Seventeen, NU'EST, and ENHYPEN. Fans had guessed from the silhouette that CL was going to be the solo artists, and she's just now confirmed it.

Check out WeVerse below.