Netizens shocked as they see the luxurious gifts that IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young received from her Chinese fans

In light of the fireworks gift to BTS' Jungkook from Chinese fans, netizens have taken interest in another idol group member's gifts that she received from her Chinese fans.

One netizen posted on an online community a photo compilation of the gifts that IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young received from her Chinese fans. Many netizens' mouths dropped due to the high price tags on these gifts. The gifts were composed of luxury brand bags, shoes, clothing, and accessories worth thousands.

Many netizens were envious of the artist and also the fans who had the wealth to give such gifts.

Netizens' Commented:

"I thought idol members stopped accepting high priced gifts but I guess there are still some groups accepting these gifts...SM, JYP, Big Hit, Cube, and even FNC agencies themselves reject these gifts."

"Maybe it's just me, but looking at these posts are fun. lol."



"You have to be pretty to receive these gifts I guess."



"Dang, I'm envious of the Chinese fans who have enough wealth to buy these gifts for the idols."



"I don't know about anything else but they picked really pretty bags for her. Especially the Chanel one fits Won Young so well."



"I think she has a lot of Chinese fans because she's part Taiwanese."



"I'm the same age as her but we live totally different lives. I'm so jealous."



"I'm more envious of the fans who can afford those gifts."