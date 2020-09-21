Tune in to NCT 2020's special 'V Live' broadcast this week to meet new members Shotaro & Sungchan for the first time ever!

Fans will definitely want to make sure they tune in to NCT 2020's very special 'V Live' broadcast, coming later this week!

On September 23 at 6 PM KST, a special live titled 'Resonance Live Event - Wish 2020' will take place featuring all 23 NCT members participating in the upcoming NCT 2020 project.

Previously, NCT 2020 confirmed plans to return with not one but two full project albums, starting with 'NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1' coming this October 12, and moving on to 'NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 2' later this year. This grand-scale NCT 2020 project features all of the members of NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV, as well as two never-before-revealed members who are preparing to debut in new NCT units in the future, for a total of 23 participants.

Particularly on September 23 during the special 'Resonance Live Event - Wish 2020' broadcast, fans will have a chance to meet the two new NCT members Shortaro and Sungchan for the first time ever.

On September 22 at 6 PM KST, NCT 2020 also plan on revealing a 'Year Party' video capturing NCT 2020's unique identity for this comeback. Can you handle all of this NCT 2020 content coming your way very soon?

