TOMORROW x TOGETHER join star-studded October comeback lineup

According to Big Hit Entertainment on September 17, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's comeback has been confirmed for next month, in late-October!

Previously, Big Hit Entertainment heavily hinted at TOMORROW x TOGETHER's comeback promotion plans for later in 2020 during the company's corporate briefing. Now, the boys have a set time frame, marking their first new album release in approximately 5 months.

What's more is that according to insider sources TOMORROW x TOGETHER plan on returning with a refreshing and youthful concept this time around.

Meanwhile, the currently confirmed (+a few projected) October comeback/debut lineup includes: BLACKPINK, LOONA, TWICE, NCT, B1A4, Golden Child, Pentagon, Weki Meki, WEi, WINNER's Song Min Ho, Lim Chang Jung, etc.

