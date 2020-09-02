Jamie says she doesn't mind when people can't recognize her as Park Ji Min

Jamie, formerly known as Park Ji Min, has revealed her thoughts on working under a new alias.

Ahead of releasing her new single "Numbers (feat. Changmo)", Jamie sat down with 'Sports Chosun' for a brief interview. This single will be the first official release under the name 'Jamie', but the singer says that her close friends and family have always called her "Jamie".

"I think 'Jamie' is a lot more familiar and easier to pronounce. It also makes me feel like I'm starting all over again," she revealed. "There are some people who write, 'This is the first time I'm seeing this 'Jamie' person. When did she debut?', but I'm actually not offended by those comments. I find it interesting how they think of 'Jamie' as a whole another existence. It's a different experience."

Jamie also shared that people cannot easily recognize her in real life. "It's really fun actually, because people don't recognize me at first. And when they do, they yell 'Oh, I see it!'. I'm not worried at all."

Jamie's new single will drop later today on September 3 at 6 PM KST.