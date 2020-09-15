The Busan International Film Festival will monitor the spread of COVID19 before confirming date for 2020 event

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus infections during the Chuseok holidays before deciding whether to hold the festival this year or not.

BIFF decided to drastically reduce the size of guests and postpone the opening date by two weeks from the original schedule to October 21. However, they stated that they will not be holding the event if the spread of the COVID19 increases during the Chuseok holidays.





Lee Yong Kwan, the chairman of the Busan International Film Festival, said in an online press conference on September 14, "We will finalize whether to hold the festival offline around October 15, the opening date for ticketing at the festival. If the spread does not decrease, only Asia Contents & Film Market will be held online."

There are possibilities that the festival may not be held for the first time in 25 years since its launch in 1996. However, if it goes ahead as scheduled, it will only be held at five theaters in the Busan Cinema Center from Oct. 21 to 30.

BIFF has put a stop on all offline events such as opening and closing ceremonies and red carpet events. They also have stopped inviting guests from overseas as well as issuing press badges. The number of films also decreased by 100 compared to last year to 192 films

