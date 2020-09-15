tvN's 'New Journey To The West' returns next month with season 8, 'A Long Long Time Ago...'

tvN's 'New Journey To The West' is finally back with season 8, sub-headed, 'New Journey To The West - A Long Long Time Ago...'!

Season 8 of 'New Journey To The West' will feature cast members Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O. Back on September 14, some of the cast members made a surprise appearance during a YouTube live broadcast via Na Young Suk PD's 'Channel Nanana', dressed up in their new costumes for this season.

Filming for 'New Journey To The West' season 8 is currently taking place remotely, per COVID19 precautionary protocol. According to tvN, the cast and crew decided to travel to a remote location near Jirisan (Mount Jiri/Chiri), known as the tallest peak in mainland South Korea. The crew is also traveling with a resident COVID19 prevention team.

Look forward to tvN's 'New Journey To The West - A Long Long Time Ago...', premiering this October 9 at 9:10 PM KST!

