The Boyz play with hearts in individual posters for 5th mini album 'Chase'

The Boyz have revealed individual teaser posters for their new album.

After signaling their return with a brand new logo, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group dropped a series of dark and stirring posters for their comeback. Their 5th mini album is titled 'Chase', as if The Boyz have turned into heartthrob chasers ready to steal your heart!

In the photos, the members use special props such as a pendant, a lip gloss, or a mirror for individualization. Can you recognize every member?

The Boyz's new album 'Chase' will drop on September 21 at 6 PM KST.





