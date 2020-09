Stray Kids has released another track teaser.

For their repackage album comeback, Stray Kids has been revealing new track teasers by the day, along with the teaser images. On September 7 KST, the group shared the snippet for "B Me", a track that seems to have a darker concept. The theme of pain, friendship, and growth continues in these teasers, well-suited to the album name 'IN生', meaning "life".

Get ready for Stray Kids' comeback album drop on September 14 at 6 PM KST!