Taemin shows off his elegant visuals as he prepares for the release of SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)"

SuperM continues to tease fans with individual teasers of each member.



With less than a week left for their comeback, SuperM released teaser images of Taemin on September 22 at midnight KST. The concept continues with a uniform stylish and modern vibe for every member. Just as before, Taemin poses in front of the various projected images giving the pictorial more artistic feeling.

Taemin continues to exude his elegant visuals as he prepares to release "One (Monster & Infinity)" from SuperM's first full album 'Super One'.

The album will be fully released on September 25 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates.





