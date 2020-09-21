Pentagon members speak their thoughts and feelings of sending member Jinho off to their military and Yan An joining for the coming comeback

Previously, Cube Entertainment confirmed Pentagon's comeback plans for next month, in October!

Pentagon will be making their first comeback in 8 months when they released their first full album. It is also their first comeback without a member. Member Jinho had enlisted in the military on March 11, 2020.

Before making their comeback, Pentagon released an interview film, 'RE: PENTAGON'. The members revealed their thoughts and feelings of sending Jinho off to the military. They also spoke about the joy of having member Yan An join the group for the upcoming comeback.

The Pentagon members are currently busy in the final stages of their comeback preparations so stay tuned for more details of their comeback!