Super Junior's Donghae & Eunhyuk become kings of the night in the second teaser images for 'Bad Liar'

Super Junior D&E unveiled a new set of teaser images for their upcoming 4th mini album's special package version, 'Bad Liar'.

In their latest set of teaser images, Donghae and Eunhyuk continue with a dark, gloomy vibe as they become the kings of darkness. Wearing vibrant colors of magenta and purple, the duo stands out from the black background as they show off their elegant sensuality.



'Bad Liar' will include all of the tracks from 'Bad Blood' as well as two brand-new tracks, including D&E's follow up title song "No Love".





Stay tuned for D&E's return with an upgraded album this coming September 28 at 6 PM KST!