'Smile Again' singer KCM signs with a new label

KCM has found a home in a new label.

The singer, most known for his song "Smile Again", has signed with IMAGE9 ENT.

The label, which also recently signed Ji Sang Ryul, said, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with KCM. We will be supporting his activities both as a singer and as an entertainer on variety shows. He has been well-loved as an emotional ballader since his debut, and he'll also now be showing a bright, friendly side through variety shows."

He'll be releasing his first song with his new label on the 18th called "It Was Love That Only I Knew".