HyunA and Dawn continue their love story for five years as they display their affection on camera

HyunA and Dawn are continuing their love story for five years. Recently, they have made headlines for their candid expression of their affection towards each other.



On September 14th, HyunA posted several photos on her Instagram without any captions.



The two singers posed affectionately, from back hugs to kisses, that only real couples can do.







Unlike HyunA, who is seen with little makeup on, Dawn wears dark makeup over his eyes. The two created a strange atmosphere that caught the eyes of netizens.



The photos were taken candidly, showing the loving gaze between HyunA and Dawn, however, it was reminiscent of a professional pictorial despite the naturalness of their poses.





HyunA and Dawn had been displaying their affection through social media as they posted photos of each other on their accounts.

Dawn had also drawn attention when he had posted various photos on his Instagram without much caption either.



The photos he posted showed the two singers posing in front of a white background as HyunA happily smiles.



Dawn showed off his charisma as he posed in a white buttoned-down shirt with the sleeves cut off, while HyunA was dressed in a comfortable white t-shirt and playful tights under a short black skirt.



They continued to express their fond love for each other as they posed in front of the camera in these pictures.





During 2017 and 2018, HyunA and Dawn had formed a co-ed unit group named Triple H with another Pentagon member Hui.

HyunA and Dawn made headlines when they revealed they were dating for four years. Now, the loving couple welcomes the fifth year in their love story.



Previously, Dawn had stated on MBC's 'Radio Star' that their love is still continuing to grow even after five years and HyunA's will light up just from the sound of Dawn's name.



HyunA also revealed the story on an episode of 'Knowing Brothers' of how she began dating Dawn. She revealed that she had a crush on Dawn first.



She also felt apologetic because of the negative perception that had formed against the two as they revealed that they were dating. She stated, "I was okay but I felt apologetic. I don't like how lies produce more lies. So I was ready to take responsibility the moment I confessed."



