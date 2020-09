GFriend's SinB and SF9 have returned with 'EVISU's new 2020 fall/winter line!

SinB and SF9 have been endorsement models for the casual fashion brand 'EVISU' since 2019, showcasing a fun and youthful chemistry together in hip and trendy 'EVISU' styles. Many fans love seeing the two teams working together, as GFriend's SinB and SF9's Chani are well-known for being childhood friends from their child acting/modeling days.

Watch SinB and SF9's latest promo film above!