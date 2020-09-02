Onew talks about SHINee's youngest member Taemin while talking about his experience in the military

Recently, a netizen posted a screen capture of SHINee member Onew's 'Bubble' messages to his fans. In the message, Onew mentioned he missed his fellow member Key and also mentioned about member Taemin.

'Bubble' is a messaging feature of the mobile app 'Lysn', created by SM Entertainment for their label artists to keep in touch with fans. Those wishing to exchange messages with their idols on 'Bubble' pay 4,500 KRW (~ $3.67 USD) per member. Then, when an artist chooses to send out a message to 'Bubble' users, all fans who paid for 'Bubble' receive the same message.

Many netizens laughed as they find Onew's messages very cute yet hilarious.

Onew began the messaging saying he missed member Key, who is serving his mandatory military duty at the moment. Then he mentioned how Taemin had been really affectionate towards him always messaging him first.

Then Onew had a realization that made netizens and fans alike laugh. To Onew, Taemin was the youngest member of SHINee, and because he had debuted at such a young age, Onew felt Taemin was just so young. However, Onew realized that his superior in the military who used to rebuke him was younger than Taemin.

Many fans and netizens alike found this short monologue of the SHINee member hilarious.

Meanwhile, Onew had returned from his mandatory military service this year in July, while member Key enlisted in the military in 2019. Member Minho is expected to be discharged from the military in November of this year. Taemin, being the youngest member, will be the last to enlist in the army.

Netizens' Commented:

"LOL, this is hilarious. That's a big hit with reality."

"Yeah, guys who were born in 2000 are enlisting in the army now."



"This is so funny."



"To be honest, I still can't believe Taemin will be 30 in two years. I'm sometimes shocked that Taemin is at the legal age to drink too."



"Taemin debuted at such a young age that his young image is stuck with me too. lol."



"I miss all of SHINee members."



"The guys at the military are now probably 5-6 years younger than Taemin now."



"Long time ago, I thought the military soldiers were old men (Ahjuhssis) but now I grew up and realize they're just young men in their early twenties."



"Really shocks me that Taemin's not the youngest in SuperM either. lol."

