President Moon Jae In applauds IU's generous donation to nurses during COVID-19 pandemic

President Moon Jae In applauded IU's generous donation to nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.



On September 2, the South Korean President mentioned the singer-songwriter's generosity after she donated 100 million Won ($84,120.92 USD) of ice vests to medical field workers, who are working to fight the virus on the front lines. The Korea Nurse Association confirmed IU had donated 4,600 ice vests to the association through the Community Chest of Korea.



The President wrote as follows:





"To our nurses, thank you.



While comforting our nurses who take charge of medical sites while doctors are away, I'd like to express my gratitude and admiration for your sacrifice and hard work. It must be difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, so I can't imagine how much harder it must be with doctors going on strike.



I also hear you must bear criticism from patients due to gaps in treatment. I feel bad for nurses who not only have to endure their inadequate working environments, but emotional hardship too.



The unfortunate story of how medical professionals passed out from not being able to take off their protective clothing during the heat wave resonated with many hearts. Though they referred to them as medical professionals, citizens are aware that most of them were nurses.



Don't lose courage, and hang on for a little longer. I heard that the singer IU donated ice vests. That's right. Don't forget that while you struggle to help patients, our citizens are also by your side.



The government will search for a way to make it a little easier on nurses. We'll do our best to provide resources you need. We'll start by providing additional personnel and do things we can start right away.



Thank you, nurses. We love you."





IU has so far donated 1.25 million USD to good causes, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



