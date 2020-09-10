BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez check-in live with Radio.com to talk about "Ice Cream"

On September 10th, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez were featured in an episode of 'Radio.com Live Check-In' broadcast on YouTube.

On this day, the girls talked about various topics beginning with the time when BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez first met to the behind the scenes talk of their collab song "Ice Cream".

The host welcomed the girls in this online interview and started to talk about the time the girls first met right off the bat. The host revealed that BLACKPINK met Selena for the first time back in 2019 during the NY fashion week. In response, Selena answered that she had actually met two of the four members of BLACKPINK.

Selena Gomez revealed that she was happy to meet the girls and collaborate with them, experiencing a whole new world. She stated, "The girls are so great and I'm so happy to be a part of the journey of this kind of music. These girls are amazing."





BLACKPINK revealed that they were big fans of Selena Gomez and even practiced to her songs when they were trainees. The girls of BLACKPINK stated they felt more complete after working with Selena and knew it was meant to be.

The host asked when the girls came up with the idea for the project and asked the girls to walk the viewers through the process. BLACKPINK revealed that they had the song for a while but then they were thinking about working with someone to lighten up the mood. They revealed that BLACKPINK reached out to Selena Gomez to work with the group.

Selena Gomez replied that she was ecstatic to work with a huge group like BLACKPINK. Selena Gomez stated she had fun working with the Kpop girl group because the song was different from her usual songs.



The host asked Selena Gomez which was her favorite songs from BLACKPINK in which Selena stated "Kill This Love" and "How You Like That". Selena Gomez stated there were three more songs that she loved and she became a fan the more she listens to the songs. She revealed that she feels she had gained new friends while doing this project.

The host asked the same question to BLACKPINK asking which songs of Selena Gomez they liked the most. Member Rose raised her hand enthusiastically and stated she loves "Good For You".

The girls talked more about the process of filming the music video. And Selena Gomez expressed she was disappointed and sad that they could not film the music video in person. BLACKPINK was happy with the outcome of the video and felt they had accomplished something during the time of difficulties.

The interview finished with the host asking what the girls want to do together when they finally meet. BLACKPINK stated they hope Selena Gomez will cook for them and they hope they can go shopping with each other.

Finally, BLACKPINK members announced the release of their upcoming Netflix documentary, which will be unveiled in less than a month.

You can check out their full interview in the video down below or on Radio.com's website here.