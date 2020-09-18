Kian84 makes his return on 'I Live Alone' but netizens have mixed feelings

On the September 18 broadcast of MBC variety show 'I Live Alone', Kian84 made an appearance after taking a lengthy break from the screen. He was recently embroiled in a controversy over a misogynistic scene in his webtoon 'Bokhakwang' (King of Returning to School).

In the episode, Kian84 seemed to be slightly downcast as he didn't speak much compared to his usual self on the show. One of the cast members stated that Kian84 looked slimmer than before and when the fellow cast members asked why he was staying so quiet, Kian84 replied that he still has so many shortcomings.

Kian84 continued to confess, "I have so many shortcomings...and I was wondering if I can become perfect before I die."





In response to this former professional golfer, Pak Se Ri comforted Kian84 and stated, "I was told that humans learn until the moment of their death. I'm trying to live a diligent life as I still learn to this day." Park Na Rae also comforted the webtoon artist stating, "No one is perfect."





Kian84 went onto apologize to the viewers and the cast members of 'I Live Alone' as he stated, "I think I made the members of 'I Live Alone' and the viewers to be concerned over me. So I'm sorry. It's nice to be back after a long time."











With Kian84's sincere apology, there were mixed feelings. While some netizens were quite happy to see the webtoon artist reappear on television, there were others who are against his comeback.

Netizens' commented:

"I wish he can be more responsible as a content creator."

"Until when do we need to keep giving him chances. Everything some controversy happens to him, he takes a break but always makes a comeback."



"I mean I don't watch 'I Live Alone' but I don't understand the reason the show keeps allowing to appear."



"This is hilarious, the whole conversation where Park Na Rae says 'no one's perfect' sounds like its scripted."



"Do you need to learn that portraying misogynistic things or prostitution is not right?"



"I don't mind Kian84. I like him. Just seems like everyone's attacking him when he didn't do much wrong."



"I find it funny how Kian84 makes a comeback using the same type of scenario. lol."

