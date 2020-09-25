Netizens talk about how a fangirl became an illustrator for BTS's 'Universe Story' game

Recently, netizens have been talking on online communities about a fangirl who achieved the best dream any fangirl can wish for - working for their beloved idol or even participating in a project of the idol group.

Artist Darr Choi has been famous in the online community as she has over 111,000 followers on Twitter as well as over 171,000 followers on Instagram. Her works are mainly fanart of the global idol group BTS. She gives her own artistic take on each member as she draws them to be characters of a comic book but with strikingly close resemblance of the members.

The talented illustrator has been sharing her work through Twitter (@Darrchoi) and Instagram (@Darr_Choi) as she built a fanbase of her own and incurred thousands of fans who love her work.

The global fans weren't the only ones to take notice of her work; Netmarble, the game company in charge of developing the new BTS mobile game 'BTS Universe Story' also took much interest in Darr Choi's work. She was contacted by the company to draw the cover photo for the game. As revealed by the artist herself via Twitter, she stated that she is thankful to all her fans who have recognized her work as soon as the artwork was released.

아닛 이렇게 공개되는 줄 모르고 있었는데..;;ㅋㅋㅋ먼저 알아봐 주신 분들이 굉장히 많아서 깜짝 놀라기도 하였고 진심으로 영광스럽게 느껴져요. 부족한 점이 많음에도 항상 예쁘게 봐주셔서 감사합니다.

저도 오픈 엄청 기다리고 있는데 아직이네요😭😭😭 https://t.co/KTFsptBTEH — 최다르DARR (@Darrchoi) September 24, 2020

The artist revealed that she was given the opportunity to participate in drawing for the game company but only participated in drawing the poster image.

However, other BTS fans were still envious of the artist after confirming that Darr Choi had drawn the artwork. They were also happy for her that she was able to contribute to a project of her favorite idol group.

Netizens' Commented:

"OMG, she achieved the ultimate dream of a fangirl."

"This is what a successful fangirl means. So lucky."



"I'm so envious, she's getting paid to be a fangirl and being paid for her fanwork."



"There were other ARMY fans who were recruited by Big Hit to become one of their writers too."

"Well, it's win-win for both of them since the company can trust the fan's skills and the fan enjoys the work they do. Lucky for them both."



"She was very famous before, she's an illustrator who drew the art for the Korean version of the book Twilight."



"She's so awesome, she's able to catch their unique facial expressions and their characteristics. I'm glad she drew for the game cover."



"I love her works. OMG. congrats to the artist."

