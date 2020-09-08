Netizens have mixed reactions to Park Bo Gum look-a-like Min Seo promoting actor's drama 'Record of Youth'

Netizens are having mixed reactions to Park Bo Gum look-a-like Min Seo's promotions of the actor's drama 'Record of Youth'.



On September 7, Min Seo released a video supporting Park Bo Gum's 'Record of Youth' drama series. The YouTuber stated, "It's a tvN Monday-Tuesday drama. You can watch it on Netflix, so please watch it. It's not something I'm doing, but as a huge fan of Park Bo Gum, I'm leaving this video message." He added, "I liked hearing that I looked like Park bo Gum or that I was good-looking. I'm not belittling Park Bo Gum. I'm not deliberately trying to defame him. I just tried to follow him, and I apologize for saying I wasn't trying to follow him."



Though some netizens understood Min Seo's promotion of the series, other netizens commented, "It's scary to see you suddenly promoting it as if you're starring in it," "You keep bringing up Park Bo Gum, and that's why people are connecting you to him," and more.



Min Seo previously warned haters he'll be taking legal action against malicious comments, and he recently underwent cosmetic surgery to look more like the actor.



In other news, Park Bo Gum enlisted in the Navy for his mandatory military service this past August.

