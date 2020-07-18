Self-proclaimed Park Bo Gum look-a-like Min Seo underwent plastic surgeries to actually look like Park Bo Gum.



After appearing on the May 25th episode of 'Ask Me Anything', Min Seo received a lot of hate as many viewers stated Min Seo looked nothing like Park Bo Gum at all. Recently he regained attention after posting his post-surgery Vlog on his YouTube channel. In his video, he reveals that he got a nose job (Rhinoplasty) and an eye job (Blepharoplasty) along with fillers to define his chin.

Some of the comments include: "Um.. this is kinda getting out of control."

"I don't understand the haters. Why leave hate comments on his YouTube channel? Just don't feed him any attention."

"Oh no.. he is still in high school. Too young to undergo plastic surgeries."

"Honey, you need professional help. This is not healthy at all."

"Can't he just let go of Park Bo Gum? His obsession is creepy."





