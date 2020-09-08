Former KARA member Gyuri warns about phishing scam using her name

Former KARA member Gyuri gave a warning about a phishing scam using her name.



On September 8, Gyuri posted a message exchange on Instagram along with the caption, "There's a person who hacked my information and is messenger phishing pretending to be me. I can't get this out to all my contacts in time, so I'm going to upload this for a moment and delete it. If there's someone I know who's been contacted like this, please report it. I checked the ID on another site and got an IP address I didn't know from another neighborhood, so I'm checking that out as well. Please be careful."



In the screenshots she shared, the KARA member's mother and scammer have an exchange as the scammer pretending to be Gyuri asks for money.



Stay tuned for updates on Gyuri.





