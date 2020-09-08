7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Former KARA member Gyuri warns about phishing scam using her name

Former KARA member Gyuri gave a warning about a phishing scam using her name.

On September 8, Gyuri posted a message exchange on Instagram along with the caption, "There's a person who hacked my information and is messenger phishing pretending to be me. I can't get this out to all my contacts in time, so I'm going to upload this for a moment and delete it. If there's someone I know who's been contacted like this, please report it. I checked the ID on another site and got an IP address I didn't know from another neighborhood, so I'm checking that out as well. Please be careful."

In the screenshots she shared, the KARA member's mother and scammer have an exchange as the scammer pretending to be Gyuri asks for money.

Stay tuned for updates on Gyuri.


제 정보를 빼내 절 사칭해서 메신저 피싱하는 인간이 있네요. 연락처로는 다 돌릴수 없는 상황이라 잠시라도 올렸다가 내릴게요 제 지인분들 혹시라도 저런 류의 연락을 받으시면 신고하세요. 타사이트 아이디를 보니 다른 동네에서 모르는 아이피 접속이 떴는데 그것도 확인중입니다. 모두 조심하세요

