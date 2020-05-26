Park Bo Gum look-a-like Min Seo warns haters he'll be taking legal action

Park Bo Gum look-a-like Min Seo warned haters he'll be taking legal action.



On the May 25th episode of 'Ask Me Anything', Min Seo appeared on the show for his alleged resemblance to actor Park Bo Gum, stating, "I feel it's unfair because of Park Bo Gum." The high school senior explained he had never stated he looked like the actor, but he does bear a resemblance in photos.



However, it seems he received a lot of hate after the show as many viewers stated Min Seo looked nothing like Park Bo Gum at all. On May 26, he posted on Instagram, "Don't be sarcastic with me. My condition the day before [filming] wasn't good, and my face was completely bloated. I'm going to take legal action on all malicious comments."



Do you think Park Bo Gum and Min Seo look alike?

