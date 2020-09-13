Momoland's JooE continues to surprise netizens with her latest style changes

Momoland's JooE is making netizens do double takes.

On September 13 KST, JooE made headlines for her recent Instagram updates, from posting a rare "emotional" photo from her childhood to a stylish shot taken in the dressing room. JooE has been changing her style earlier this year, leading netizens to wonder multiple times if "the person in the photo is really JooE".

A tad bit different from her perky debut image, JooE's current looks verge on the mature side, accentuating bold outfit decisions and taking more interest in make-up products. According to media reports, netizens say that JooE's most recent photo taken in the white crop t-shirt is the "most legendary picture so far".

In related news, JooE will be featured in Lifetime's new variety program 'Beauty Time Season 2' this coming September 20 KST.





