4

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Alleged friend of Sulli's brother demands apology on SNS

AKP STAFF

A friend of Sulli's brother is allegedly demanding an apology.

On September 14 KST, an online community forum shared several screenshots taken from an Instagram Story uploaded by a non-celebrity. According to the netizen, the Stories have been directed towards Sulli's brother, waiting for an apology from him.

After the recent broadcast of 'Unanswered Questions', a series of controversies arose as Sulli's friend accused the documentary of publicizing her personal issues, while the singer's brother accused their 'attention-seeking' friends for feigning compassion.

In these recent Stories, the alleged friend of Sulli and her brother wrote: "I told you, before 12."

Later, referring to Sulli's brother, the person wrote, "You've purposefully blocked me from tagging you [on Instagram]. You have 6 more minutes." 

Apparently, the user is demanding an apology from the late Sulli's brother for accusing his friends of misdeeds. For the record, netizens state that the friend of 15 years, the person 'A' accused by Sulli's brother, and this new Story uploader are all different people. 

Nonetheless, netizens are expressing their confusion over these issues with comments such as: 

"I don't care about the truth -- I think it's rude that someone would take to SNS to talk about a late person's family member in that way"

"For whom must this argument go on?"

"I actually think that Sulli's brother has a right to say certain things about his family. The friends need to calm down and stay silent, to show minimum respect."

"What's happening..."

"Netizens simply accusing the friends to stay quiet are also know-it-alls. You of all people had no business whatsoever to do with Sulli's personal life"

"Sulli, I'm so sorry that these things are currently happening..."

What do you think of these controversies?

  1. Sulli
5 2,115 Share 80% Upvoted

3

Ohboy6913,171 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

It's time for all of them to shut the fuck up.

Share

1

taeswife06134,376 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Please stop, if you're going through loss you're not yourself for extended periods of time, especially if that person was a close family member, you can say things you don't mean to (or things you do, but never intended to). If you're his friend for over 15 years then you would know better than anyone else on the pain he is going through. Stop, please.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND