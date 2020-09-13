RM donates 100 million KRW to help refurbish and republish old books

RM performed an act of charity for his birthday.

He donated 100 million KRW to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Foundation. The money will be used to refurbish and republish old art books that are no longer available for print. The books will be donated to libraries in schools in various rural communities, as well as the library within the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Foudnation.

Eight books from seven Korean authors - Kim Hwan Ki, Lee Joong Seop, Byun Wol Ryong, Yoo Young Kuk, Park Rae Hyun, and Lee Seung Jo - will be reprinted. The foundation is preparing 500 sets for a total of 4,000 books, aimed at being prepared for mid-October.

The foudnation said, "RM said he wanted to support the art world that always gave him inspiration and respite. He understood art better through books, and wanted children who didn't have ready access to museums to still be able to easily access art. We were both surprised and happy. We will work with RM, who comes to the museum to visit and helps increase interest in art, to spread the culture of art books."