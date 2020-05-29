12

Momoland's JooE makes it to trending news after uploading her latest photo to social media

Momoland's JooE has garnered netizen attention for her latest Instagram update.

The popular idol formerly raised eyebrows after sharing her ID photo, which many said didn't look like her. She is receiving attention again for her latest update in which JooE is seen posing for the camera in a white off-shoulder top and jeans. 

👖👠

Netizens have been asking:

"Who is this? JooE???"

"Isn't this photoshop too much?"

"This is why you can never believe photos."

"Wh.. Who are you?"

"Please stop. I'm not a malicious commenter but this is too much." 

Pendragonx1,473 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

She looks fantastic
bartkun8,218 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago
For me she looks the same, she has different makeup and finally, she has proper dark eyebrows. People are talking crap but I bet she just learn how to properly contour her nose using make up

