1

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

AOMG teases new labelmate & upcoming single 'Somewhere' feat. GRAY, Hoody, ELO and DeVita

AKP STAFF

AOMG has released a teaser of the label's newest member!

The 'Welcome to AOMG' teaser video above gives hints about the new labelmate, who's described as "pretty" with "sharp facial features." The mysterious artist is also behind the upcoming single "Somewhere" featuring GRAYHoodyELO, and DeVita.

Check out the teaser above, and make sure to turn on the English captions! Who's your guess?

  1. GRAY
  2. Hoody
  3. AOMG ENTERTAINMENT
0 392 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND