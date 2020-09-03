AOMG teases new labelmate & upcoming single 'Somewhere' feat. GRAY, Hoody, ELO and DeVita

AOMG has released a teaser of the label's newest member!



The 'Welcome to AOMG' teaser video above gives hints about the new labelmate, who's described as "pretty" with "sharp facial features." The mysterious artist is also behind the upcoming single "Somewhere" featuring GRAY, Hoody, ELO, and DeVita.



Check out the teaser above, and make sure to turn on the English captions! Who's your guess?



