Maxim Magazine catches attention with the release of October's "Pandemic Covid-19 edition" issue

The covers of the October issue of Maxim Magazine has been recently released.

Maxim Korea announced the release of its October issue of the magazine on its official website. The magazine that will be released for October will be a special edition with a "Pandemic Covid-19" theme.

There will be three different cover photos that will be available for sale. In each magazine cover photo, the model poses wearing a beautiful swimsuit with a mask. One particular cover that had drawn attention is the one where the model is only wearing a mask as she shows her bare back.

Many netizens are pleasantly surprised by the provocative covers of the limited-edition magazine that is only available exclusively for subscribers.

The model on the cover is Miss Maxim, Kim Eun Jin.