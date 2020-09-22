Netizens amazed with the huge amount of donations that BTS's fandom ARMY has made in 2020

Recently, one netizen posted on an online community a list of donations that ARMY has made in 2020.

ARMY is the name of BTS's fandom and is spread all over the world. Many fandoms are known to make donations under their artist's name as they spread a positive influence all around the world.



Being one of the largest fandoms of Kpop, ARMY also has participated in many volunteer works and donated to help spread this positive influence.

Over the years, ARMY has donated over 2 billion KRW (1.7 million USD) to various organizations that provide aid in different social welfare.

BTS' fandom donated:

569 million KRW (~488,075 USD) to COVID19 prevention and relief

3 million KRW (~2,578 USD) to natural disaster relief

4.8 million KRW (~4,124 USD) to disease relief

20.9 million KRW (~17,958 USD) to education

16.5 million KRW (~14,178 USD) to poverty

186 million KRW (~159,821 USD) to social infrastructure and construction

1.2 billion KRW (1,031,101 USD) to human rights movement

2.4 million KRW (~2,062 USD)to animal welfare

Many netizens have been amazed at the number of donations made by the ARMY fandom and commented, "Wow, ARMY donated to a lot of places. So proud.", "EXO-L also donated a lot, glad to see another fandom donate too!", and "ARMYs are amazing. You guys are all amazing."

