MAMAMOO to return with a new album in November

According to various media outlet reports on September 29, the girls of MAMAMOO have recently confirmed their comeback for early November!

The members have recently chosen their comeback title track and are busy recording songs for their new album, while also carrying out their various individual schedules. Previously, during the release of their surprise digital single "Wanna Be Myself" earlier this month, the MAMAMOO members hinted at a fall comeback in the works.

This will mark MAMAMOO's first official album release in approximately 1 year. Stay tuned for more updates!