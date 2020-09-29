B1A4 confirm return date with their 4th full album

B1A4 will be returning as a 3-member group very soon, with the release of their 4th full album!

On September 29, the group's agency WM Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "B1A4 have recently confirmed their projected comeback date for October 19, and they are currently preparing to release a full album. As this marks B1A4's first official album release in 3 years, the members are taking extra care. Please look forward to it."

Not only will this mark B1A4's first comeback album in 3 years, but it will also mean the group's first comeback since becoming 3 members. Furthermore, the last time B1A4 released a full album was in November of 2016 - 3rd full album 'Good Timing'.





Are you ready to welcome B1A4 back, BANAs?