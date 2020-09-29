KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' will be changed from a Monday night program to a Saturday morning program

On September 29, KBS2 confirmed a time slot change for its ongoing K-Pop idol quiz variety program, 'Idol On Quiz'.

Originally, 'Idol On Quiz' aired every Monday nights at 8:30 PM KST since the program's premiere earlier this summer. But now, according to KBS2, "Starting from episode 12 scheduled to air this October 10 as a special 'Hangul Day' episode, 'Idol On Quiz' will greet viewers on Saturday mornings at 11:30 AM KST."

More families spending time together at home on weekends due to COVID19 restrictions will be able to enjoy 'Idol On Quiz' on Saturday mornings from now on.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' invites various idol guests each week to compete in rounds of quizzes dealing with Korean language questions, Korean facts, nonsensical quizzes, etc. The series is hosted by MCs Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu.

