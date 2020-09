On October 1 at midnight KST, GOT7's JB released a poster teasing his upcoming exhibition titled 'ALONE.'

Many fans are excited as he will be holding his first exhibition under the name Def, which is another name JB uses when he writes songs. He has been sharing his artworks through Instagram but this would be the first time he will showoff his works professionally at an exhibition.

The exhibition will be held from October 6 to October 12 in Seoul.