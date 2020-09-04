Lee Jin Hyuk reportedly cast alongside NCT's Jaehyun in new season of 'Love Playlist', 'Dear. M'

Lee Jin Hyuk has reportedly been cast as one of the male leads of 'Playlist' x KBS2's collaboration drama series, 'Love Playlist - Dear.M'!

According to media reports on September 5, Lee Jin Hyuk will be working alongside NCT's Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Kim Sae Ron, Bae Hyun Sung, and CLC's Eunbin in the upcoming new season of the 'Love Playlist' series. Lee Jin Hyuk is in talks to play the role of a second year psychology student, Gil Mok Jin.

Meanwhile, 'Dear.M' continues the 'Love Playlist' universe, centered around students at Seo Yeon University. A series of anonymous posts centered around a mysterious figure 'M' brings on a variety of romantic mysteries.

'Dear.M' is expected to air in early 2021.

