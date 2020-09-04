Fans vote for TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'Can't You See Me?' as Radio Disney's '2020 Song of the Summer'

On September 4, Radio Disney announced the winner of the '2020 Song of the Summer' voting contest!

According to Radio Disney, fans' favorite '2020 Song of the Summer' went to TOMORROW x TOGETHER's "Can't You See Me?"! The TOMORROW x TOGETHER boys shared as a message of gratitude to the fans, "We are so happy and honored that so many people enjoyed our song. Thank you so much MOA for loving this song and cheering us on. We are always trying to work harder, as MOA represent our source of energy. We want to perform in front of you as soon as possible, and we also promise to return with good music soon."

Congratulations, TOMORROW x TOGETHER!