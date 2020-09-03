Kwak Dong Yeon to star in new drama 'Vincenzo' alongside Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Bin

Kwak Dong Yeon is starring in the upcoming drama 'Vincenzo' alongside Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin.



On September 3, reports confirmed Kwak Dong Yeon will be playing the role of Babel Group head Jang Han Seo, who's had power and wealth his entire life. Jang Han Seo is obsessed with competition and has no problem abusing his power over others, but he has an insecure side that's often unseen.



The new tvN series tells the story of Italian lawyer and Mafioso Vicenzo Cassano aka Park Joo Hyung (played by Song Joong Ki), who flees to South Korea due to a mafia war. In his homeland, he becomes involved with lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin), who'll do anything to win a case.



'Vincenzo' is expected to premiere in 2021.