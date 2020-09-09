Korean netizens admire BTS for having South Korea as one of the four countries to be number 1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' in 2020

With BTS staying on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the second week in a row, many fans are continuing to celebrate the boy group's achievement.

In light of the celebration, one netizen posted on an online community a list of all the artists and songs that reached #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' in 2020.

The list shows the titles of the songs and the artist along with their nationality was displayed on the list for the number ones on Billboard's Hot 100.

What caught the eyes of the netizen was that there were singers from four countries on this list - United States (a long list), Canada (The Weeknd, Drake, Justin Bieber), The United Kingdom (Harry Styles), and South Korea (BTS).

Many Korean netizens were proud to see the Korean flag among the list of number ones and admired BTS for being the only all Asian act to make this list for 2020.

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, BTS is the only Asian singer on the list. Makes me feel proud."

"I'm so proud. BTS making the charts as the only Asian in top number 1 on the Billboards this year."



"I came to check out BTS on the Billboard's list but got surprised by Mariah Carey's Christmas song being number 1 in January. lol."



"BTS is amazing really."



"BTS is taking number 1 for two weeks in a row. Amazing."



"I'm surprised Harry Styles and Taylor Swift songs only got one week. They were good too."



"This is crazy. So proud to have the Korean flag there."



"Is this real? so awesome."



"I'm going to cry. BTS should be the national treasure."



"Looking at this I feel like I'm looking at the Olympic medallist list."



"Mariah Carey is coming in at number 1 consistently. Wow."



"BTS congrats!"



"The Korean flag is amazing. BTS you did well. So awesome."





