Jin Hua's mother updates fans on her son through social media as rumors of a divorce from Ham So Won spread

Recently, there have been rumors spreading about the possible divorce between Jin Hua and Ham So Won.

The married couple received a lot of attention from the variety program 'Flavor of Wife' as they show the struggles of marriage and raising a child. Ham So Won was able to show her side as a conservative and supportive wife as Jin Hua showed a new side as a young father.

However, these two were frequently seen in conflict with each other during the show. And recently, they announced that they will be taking a break from 'Flavor of Wife' for three weeks. Because of this announcement, many netizens have been worried the couple might possibly be getting a divorce.

However, Jin Hua's mother, known as Ham Jin Mama, uploaded three photos on her social media account on September 9th. The photos were of her son filming a new variety show and Ham Jin Mama posted the photos with the caption asking fans to support her son.

In the post, Jin Hua is seen sitting at a restaurant table with a chef. The script showed the title of the new show to be 'A table at Sea'. According to the hashtags of the post, it is revealed to be a new variety show on cooking.

On the same day, Ham So Won posted a photo of herself posing in front of the camera. She has posted these photos without any other caption except for the promotion of her new diet supplement.

Many netizens have taken an interest in the two as they have announced their absence from the main show that got the couple the fame.

Many people wonder if they have permanently left the show, however, Ham So Won has clarified that it is only a brief absence.

Following the rumors of divorce, netizens have also taken a notice of the separate promotions of Ham So Won and Jin Hua.