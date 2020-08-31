Netizens discuss if this Chinese netizen looks like BLACKPINK's Jennie

Recently, one netizen posted on an online community a series of photos of a Chinese netizen stating that the netizen looks like Jennie from BLACKPINK.

On August 31st, a netizen posted with a title, "The Chinese girl who looks like Jennie from BLACKPINK." Since the post was made, many netizens have been giving their two cents in the discussion if this Chinese girl indeed does look like Jennie or not.

Many netizens have agreed with the original poster saying that the girl does give off the same vibes as Jennie while others state that the girl doesn't look like the artist at all.

However, what all the netizens agree is their admiration for the beauty of the Chinese netizen.





Netizens' Commented:

"I get what vibe this person is talking about. They're similar."

"I don't think she looks like Jennie but she's pretty."

"She does look like Jennie."

"But then these just selfie photos so can't tell if she really looks like Jennie."

"She doesn't look like Jennie but she's still pretty. Maybe her vibe is similar."

"I saw her a lot on Instagram. I don't know who she is but she looks very pretty."

"She's like a Jennie with thicker double eyelids."

"She looks like Yeji too."

"Maybe looks like Jennie a tiny bit."

"She's super pretty and looks charming."

"She does look a little bit like Jennie. Either way, both this person and Jennie is super pretty."

