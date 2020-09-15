Co-stars Lee Dong Wook & Jo Bo Ah of tvN's 'The Tale of a Gumiho' grace the fall cover of '1st Look'

Co-stars Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah of tvN's upcoming new Wed-Thurs drama series 'The Tale of a Gumiho' have no trouble taking readers breaths away with their perfect visuals, on the cover of '1st Look' magazine!

For this romantic and stylish cover pictorial, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah donned on some of the hottest pieces from 'Club Monaco's 2020 fall/winter line. The two stars also did not hesitate to demonstrate their exciting spark on-camera, rocking couple pieces like long coats, knitted sweaters, and more.





During their interview, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah took time to introduce their upcoming new fantasy drama series, 'The Tale of a Gumiho'. The drama tells the story of an immortal, legendary god, the male nine-tailed fox who travels to and from the human world to the spirit world. Lee Dong Wook plays the striking role of the nine-tailed fox Lee Yeon, while Jo Bo Ah transforms into a fearless and adventurous young TV station PD, chasing the story of the nine-tailed fox.

Check out the couple's gorgeous '1st Look' pictorial below, while you wait for the premiere of tvN's 'The Tale of a Gumiho' this October 7 at 10:50 PM KST!



