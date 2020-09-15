6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Check out the full 13-team lineup for the upcoming 'SBS Super Concert - 2020 Super ON:TACT'

The first ever 'SBS Super Concert - 2020 Super ON:TACT', streaming live worldwide over the course of 4 days, has announced its full lineup of performing artists!

The '2020 Super ON:TACT' by Qoo10 features 4 nights of concerts, taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM KST from September 27 through October 18. The concert will be streamed worldwide via 'V Live' for all global fans. 

Day 1 of the concert, airing on September 27, features MONSTA X, Stray Kids, and ITZY! The next week on Day 2, fans can look forward to an evening with Seventeen, IZ*ONE, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER. Day 3 features MAMAMOO, AB6IX, and ATEEZ, and finally, Day 4 brings the festivities to an end with The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, CRAVITY, and TREASURE!

Make sure to watch all 13-performing teams across all 4 nights of the '2020 Super ON:TACT'!

  1. AB6IX
  2. ATEEZ
  3. CRAVITY
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. ITZY
  6. IZ*ONE
  7. MAMAMOO
  8. MONSTA X
  9. Seventeen
  10. Stray Kids
  11. The Boyz
  12. TREASURE
  13. TXT
thealigirl85,240 pts 16 minutes ago 0
Treasure's first concert! this is so exciting

