Check out the full 13-team lineup for the upcoming 'SBS Super Concert - 2020 Super ON:TACT'

The first ever 'SBS Super Concert - 2020 Super ON:TACT', streaming live worldwide over the course of 4 days, has announced its full lineup of performing artists!

The '2020 Super ON:TACT' by Qoo10 features 4 nights of concerts, taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM KST from September 27 through October 18. The concert will be streamed worldwide via 'V Live' for all global fans.

Day 1 of the concert, airing on September 27, features MONSTA X, Stray Kids, and ITZY! The next week on Day 2, fans can look forward to an evening with Seventeen, IZ*ONE, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER. Day 3 features MAMAMOO, AB6IX, and ATEEZ, and finally, Day 4 brings the festivities to an end with The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, CRAVITY, and TREASURE!

Make sure to watch all 13-performing teams across all 4 nights of the '2020 Super ON:TACT'!