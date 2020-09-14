TREASURE drops 'I Love You' individual concept teasers of Japan line members Yoshi and Asahi

TREASURE has revealed two of their Japan line's individual concept photos!

The YG Entertainment rookie boy group is continuing the countdown toward the release of their 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' by revealing the teaser images of members Yoshi and Asahi. In the images, Yoshi gives the camera a charismatic and confident stare, while Asahi boasts his sweet visuals with a boyish, wide-eyed gaze.

Meanwhile, TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total, including title song "I Love You" and a B-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)". The album will be out on September 18 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the new concept photos below!