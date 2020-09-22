Check out character teaser posters of Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, & more for tvN's 'Start Up'

tvN's upcoming new Sat-Sun drama series 'Start Up' has released quirky new character teaser posters of Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho, and Kang Han Na!

'Start Up' is a drama centered around young professionals dreaming of succeeding in the unique and unconventional business of startups. First, female lead actress Suzy takes on the role of Seo Dal Mi, a fiercely outgoing young entrepreneur who dreams of becoming a CEO one day.

Opposite Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk returns to the small-screen as a young tech guru named Nam Do San, a classic nerd character with big brains and no dating experience. Actor Kim Sun Ho joins the cast as a once rich business heir Han Ji Byung, who after various trials and errors somehow ends up in debt.

Finally, Kang Han Na plays the role of a mysterious, elite professional with a secretive exterior, the lovely Won In Jae.

Look forward to the stories of these four unique characters when tvN's 'Start Up' premieres next month on October 17 at 9 PM KST!

